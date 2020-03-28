Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $580.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.10. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $456.20 and a one year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

