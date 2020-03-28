Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Athenex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Athenex by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATNX opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Athenex Inc has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

