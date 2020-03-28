Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,289 Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

