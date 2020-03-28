Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,314,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

