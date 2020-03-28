Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $32.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

