Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

