Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $7,785,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3,078.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.15.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $421.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.69. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $190.38 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

