Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

