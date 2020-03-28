Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 833,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,345 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Shares of TOT opened at $35.20 on Friday. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

