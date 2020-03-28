Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,484,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,869,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,330,379. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $32.38 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

