iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 112,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

