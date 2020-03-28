Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $122.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.91.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.