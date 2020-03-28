Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 225,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.05 and a 200 day moving average of $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

