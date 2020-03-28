Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $185.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

