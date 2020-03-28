3,676 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

