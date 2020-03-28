1,610 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.