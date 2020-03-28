Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Newmark Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $954.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

