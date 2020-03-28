Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $167,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1,210.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 530,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 348,838 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCS. ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $10.65 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.