Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 109,771 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,771 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,986,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $167.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

