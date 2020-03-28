Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $169,000 in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Barings BDC by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

NYSE BBDC opened at $7.49 on Friday. Barings BDC Inc has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

