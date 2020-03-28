Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 191.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yext were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yext by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yext by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after buying an additional 933,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,407 shares of company stock worth $2,097,209. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

