Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Ring Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ring Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

