Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $186,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

