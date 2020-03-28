Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $68.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

