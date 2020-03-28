Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 2,339 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

