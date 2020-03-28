Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 7,158 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 145,951 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 497,487 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 823,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 339,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

