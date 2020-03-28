17,085 Shares in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 238,243 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,336,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,660,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.