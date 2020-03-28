Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 376.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Insiders have purchased 20,437 shares of company stock worth $622,697 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

First Merchants stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

