Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,737 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of ORA opened at $63.06 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

