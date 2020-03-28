Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $204,000 in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

