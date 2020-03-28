Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $180,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after buying an additional 1,510,647 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 543,244 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 320,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 264,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,374,000.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

