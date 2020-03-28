Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,359 Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Novanta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novanta by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.40. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.