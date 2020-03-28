Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 171,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.66.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $38,263.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,981 shares of company stock worth $4,334,793. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,610 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
1,610 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Newmark Group Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Newmark Group Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $167,000 in Steelcase Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $167,000 in Steelcase Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 109,771 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 109,771 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $169,000 in Barings BDC Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $169,000 in Barings BDC Inc
Yext Inc Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Yext Inc Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report