Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 171,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.66.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $38,263.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,981 shares of company stock worth $4,334,793. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.