Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 742,793 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMHC opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

