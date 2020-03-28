Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 65,007 Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Ring Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

REI opened at $0.64 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

