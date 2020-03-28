Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 832.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $242.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.