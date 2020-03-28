3,791 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

