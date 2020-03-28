Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $171,000 Investment in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Akorn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akorn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Akorn by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Akorn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Akorn by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

AKRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In other Akorn news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRX opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Akorn, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

