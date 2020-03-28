Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in ArQule by 63.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after buying an additional 2,414,745 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in ArQule by 270.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,273 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,600,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ArQule by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth $13,076,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARQL. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

