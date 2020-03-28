Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,166,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,706,000 after purchasing an additional 399,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,973,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 188,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Element Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,662,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 399,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

ESI opened at $8.02 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

