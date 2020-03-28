Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $177,000 in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNED shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes & Noble Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

