Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $177,000 in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNED shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes & Noble Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,610 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
1,610 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Newmark Group Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Newmark Group Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $167,000 in Steelcase Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $167,000 in Steelcase Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 109,771 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 109,771 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $169,000 in Barings BDC Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $169,000 in Barings BDC Inc
Yext Inc Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Yext Inc Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report