Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 497,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,808.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

FOLD opened at $8.94 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

