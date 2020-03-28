Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amcor were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,307,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.