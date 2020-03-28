Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $180,000 Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

