Arthur L. French Purchases 2,000 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,924,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

