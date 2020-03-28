Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,027.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,980.71 ($39.21).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,512.50 ($33.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,789.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,089.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders bought a total of 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

