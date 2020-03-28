Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,027.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,980.71 ($39.21).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
DGE stock opened at GBX 2,512.50 ($33.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,789.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,089.34.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders bought a total of 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441 over the last 90 days.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.