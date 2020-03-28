Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.94.

MRO opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

