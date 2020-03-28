Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NYSE:MRO opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

