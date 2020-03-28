Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

UTF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

