Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $366,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 289,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,186 shares of company stock worth $209,496. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.56%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

